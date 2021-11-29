-
Colorado is, overall, one of the healthiest states in the country – but things are starting to change as the population grows and ages. One of the unint...
Colorado residents have vastly different health outcomes, based in part on where they live in the state. Rocky Mountain PBS News analyzed health data...
Cigarette sales in Colorado are up for the first time in nearly a decade.The decline in cigarette sales started in 2004. That’s when Colorado voters…
Smoking is still the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. In Colorado, it kills more people than HIV, illegal drug use, alcohol, motor…
Unless a cigarette is safer than others, it can't be labeled "natural" or "additive-free," the Food and Drug Administration told three manufacturers.
It's been 25 years since people could light up with impunity on domestic airline flights. But that doesn't mean they're not still trying. And e-cigarettes are reviving conflict over clean air aloft.