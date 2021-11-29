Technology

-
William Meredith, 47, of Bullitt County, Ky., was arrested Sunday after he used his shotgun to bring down a drone that he said hovered above his property in a suburb of Louisville.
The scanners are standard equipment for police, but what's not settled is what happens to all the data collected. That data can link people to certain addresses and flag unusual activity.
In response to our call, nearly a thousand NPR listeners submitted voice samples. Now, the algorithm has rendered its judgment.
Most smartphones have a built-in FM chip. But whether or not it's activated is in the hands of the mobile carriers, who profit when you stream radio. The broadcast industry is pushing to change this.
Colorado's food and ag industries have been growing two to four times faster than the state's economy overall. The state's economists are ever more hopeful about cornering the market on ag innovation.
A House bill seeks to restrict what private companies can do with information collected on students.
Kansas City boasts one of the fastest, most competitive Internet service markets. But people are still trying to figure out what to do with all that speed — and some neighborhoods aren't being served.
There's good news and bad news about electronic medical records. They're now in most doctors' offices — but most doctors still can't easily share them.
The sponsor of a proposal to put guardrails around the use of drones for non- government purposes asked lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee to...
At farm shows across the country, drones have become as ubiquitous as tractors. Drone flights are mostly banned in the U.S., but on Sunday the FAA released long-awaited draft rules.