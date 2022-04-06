Thomas Acker

-
We have election results for Paonia, Hotchkiss, Cedaredge, Montrose, Palisade, and Ridgway. Plus, Kate Redmond reports access to labor and employment standards can be inconsistent for guest workers coming to the U.S. to do farm and ranch work. A local advocacy organization, Hispanic Affairs Project, is making great strides to remedy that.
