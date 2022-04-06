© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Thomas Acker

    KVNF Regional Newscast: April 6, 2022
    We have election results for Paonia, Hotchkiss, Cedaredge, Montrose, Palisade, and Ridgway. Plus, Kate Redmond reports access to labor and employment standards can be inconsistent for guest workers coming to the U.S. to do farm and ranch work. A local advocacy organization, Hispanic Affairs Project, is making great strides to remedy that.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: April 6, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
