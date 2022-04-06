KVNF Regional Newscast: April 6, 2022

(:05) This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Wednesday, April 6th. I’m Gavin Dahl, with unofficial election results from municipalities around the region.

(:50) In Paonia, just 24 votes separated the first place and fourth place finishers, with John Valentine, Rick Stelter, Paige Smith, and Thomas Markle in order of vote totals. Hotchkiss elected Sven Edstrom, Patricia Medina, Custer Mcleoud, and Tricia McFarland. Tom Wills, from the North Fork Merchant Herald and the Wills Gallery and bookstore, received the fewest votes and wasn’t elected. Jim Wingfield ran unopposed for Mayor. Voters in Cedaredge elected Richard Udd the new mayor, defeating incumbent Patti Michael. Five of the six candidates for town trustee finished within 12 votes of one another, according to unofficial results, and as of press time it looks like Dick Cartin, Timothy Hawbaker, Mick Murray, and Tracy Gist got the most votes, leaving both incumbent Cathy Brown and Al Brown on the outside looking in.

(:35) In Montrose, one incumbent defeated a challenger and another incumbent lost. Doug Glaspell who currently serves as mayor, was victorious over Paul Arbogast, a frequent critic of the city who is involved with far right-wing causes. Incumbent Anthony Russo lost to Ed Ulibarri, president of the Mexican American Development Association. The Montrose Press reports the City Council is expected to swear in Ulibarri ahead of a council vote at the April 19th meeting to determine the next mayor, likely councilor Dave Frank. Montrose mayor is a one-year term appointed by council members each April.

(:15) Ouray County Plaindealer reports Ridgway voters elected Terry Schuyler, Kevin Grambley, Polly Enochs, and J.T. Thomas to the town council. Three others failed. Incumbent mayor John Clark ran unopposed receiving 165 votes out of 176 ballots cast.

(:05) Palisade voters elected Jamie Somerville, Nicole Maxwell, and Stan Harbaugh.

(:40) Colorado Politics reporter Ernest Luning tweeted late last night that Sol Sandoval was the only Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District to qualify for the June primary ballot at the assembly for CD3 that took place virtually. Candidates Alex Walker and Adam Frisch qualified for the primary by submitting signatures. Still no word from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office on whether Democrat Scott Yates or Republican Don Coram submitted enough petitions to get on the primary ballot. Meanwhile Republican Congressmember Lauren Boebert’s campaign hasn’t responded to multiple requests for an interview from KVNF News, dating back to March 14th.

(:60) A group of county clerks from around Colorado gathered at the state Capitol on Sunday to demand clear and compelling evidence of alleged election fraud conspiracies be provided to law enforcement officials. Colorado clerks have endured unprecedented assaults on election processes and their integrity by election deniers over the past two years. Grand Junction Sentinel reports the County Clerks rallied on Sunday to remind the public no actual evidence has been produced to prove election conspiracies. Boulder County clerk Molly Fitzpatrick, spoke at the gathering, saying quote, “County clerks, no matter what party we are from, want to see high voter participation for everyone because robust and diverse participation is a sign of a healthy democracy. These false claims about our election system hurt us all, but perhaps at this moment they hurt the political party they most intend to serve.” Republican Secretary of State candidate Pam Anderson has qualified for the June primary. She is a former clerk and widely respected. Tina Peters is also angling for a spot on the Republican primary.

