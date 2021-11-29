-
A comprehensive report on the health of Paonia's trees is set to be made public. KVNF's Kate Redmond speaks to Paula Martin and John Valentine of Paonia's…
Colorado GOP elects new chair, anti-abortion activist Kristi Burton Brown3 Montrose County students (Anthony Ball, Eliram Reyes-Powell, Aubree Hamlin)…
Planet Bluegrass announces plans for this year's Telluride Bluegrass FestivalDelta County Sheriff's Department eyes takeover of historic Delta Library…
On Wednesday, March 3rd, children and parents gathered to attempt to prevent the Town of Paonia from eliminating a seventy-foot elm tree. This…
As we face one of the worst droughts in modern history, trees can help us fight the challenges of heat, dryness, dust and mental fatigue. Street trees…
Local farmers get boost in spending from legislatureH2O Radio reports on trees and how they liveColorado juvenile justice system undergoes outside review
Host Jill Spears & gardening guru Lance Swigart discuss pruning. Paonia orchardist Jeff S. calls in with a handy tip for cleaning up the prunings.
Host Jill Spears & gardening expert Lance Swigart discuss pruning.
Guest host Peggy Soup chats with gardening guru Lance Swigart about pruning.