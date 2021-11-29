-
Gov. Polis signs $34B state budgetHotchkiss Marshals department in hot water, reports DCIArbol Farm Market kicks off 2021 season 5-8pm tonight at Paonia…
Cedaredge trustees leaning toward cap of 2 recreational, 1 medical marijuana retailersDelta County Health Department not ready to vaccinate individuals…
Latest effort to recall Governor Polis fails Tri-State plans to cut 80% of emissions in Colorado by 2030Biden transition team encouraging BLM return to…
DMEA can purchase locally produced power without having to pay Tri-StateArch Coal’s bankruptcy planA teen accused of killing his ex-girlfriend will be…
High winds knock out power for many DMEA residentsDMEA’s victory in buying local power is challenged by Tri-StateInvestigative report on last year’s plane…
A federal decision issued Thursday says the Delta-Montrose Electric Association is obligated to purchase power from qualifying facilities.The Federal…
NewscastMissing Paonia Man Found DeadTri-State To Buy Power From Colorado Wind FarmRide the Rockies Stops in HotchkissHwy 133 Closure On FridayRegion 10…
The Delta Montrose Electric Association is a cooperative meaning its customers are its owners.DMEA wants to hear what its consumers think about its desire…
This election season, some political opinions are being boldly expressed around the North Fork Valley. Yard signs read: “STOP THE WAR ON COAL—FIRE OBAMA.”…