-
Van Morrison & Joey DeFrancesco / You're Driving Me Crazy / Legacy: The vocals from Van are familiar and his songwriting continues to captivate, and…
-
Van Morrison / Versatile / Sony Legacy: Standards from the Modern Jazz Library plus 6 personal compositions comprise this CD of 16 tracks from the Legend…
-
Van Morrison / Keep Me Singing / Caroline: There is a lot of great music out there but it is almost impossible to not "Pick" the 36th studio album from…
-
Take A Look At Our Current Favorites At KVNF & Click Below To Check Out The New Music For The Week of July 6, 20151. Galactic / Into The Deep / ProVogue:…
-
Take A Look At Our Current Favorites At KVNF & Click Below To Check Out The New Music For The Week Of Oct 21, 2013New Releases For Week of Oct 21, 2013
-
Released 10.9.12 Blue NoteIf I were a fire hydrant I would need to be turned off. I am gushing like one over this album. This is some of the best stuff…
-
Look through this week's Picks by Sugar, and click below to see a list of the new music released this week.NEW RELEASES, October 1, 2012