As we face one of the worst droughts in modern history, trees can help us fight the challenges of heat, dryness, dust and mental fatigue. Street trees…
Water is life. It makes up 71% of Earth’s body and 60% of ours. An essential element it is often characterized by being in motion: flowing, ebbing,…
Happy Winter Solstice on Dec 21st, 2020! As we snuggle down into the deepest nights of the year KVNF’s Calla Rose Ostrander explores the ways in which…
When people think about what compost is, a few things tend to come to mind: first pretty much everyone, republican or democrat, city dweller or rural…
The Beaver, or Full Frost Moon is the name of this season’s luna llena. With the moonlight sparkling on a heavy frost and a beaver moving into a new bend…
It behooves those of us who live in the West to think proactively about how to fight desertification. At this point, if we are not actively making choices…
KVNF discusses the impacts of continuous hot and dry weather in Western Colorado with Reagan Waskom, Director, Colorado Water Institute, Colorado State…
Here on Rain & Shine we are looking at ways we can protect our communities from desertification in the face of a destabilizing climate by slowing down the…
Here on the western slope we have been blessed with a combination of warmth from the desert combined with steady streams of water that flow down from the…
Indegenious cultures have historically practiced agriculture from a position that is deeply centered in a particular landscape. There was little…