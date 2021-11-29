-
Today I am going to discuss a few simple tips that will allow you to take pictures of the night sky. These may not compare with professional images, but…
The Stars of AutumnWith fewer hours of sunlight during autumn the nights grow longer and there is a distinct chill in the air after the sun sets. You may…
November’s Meteor ShowerThe November Leonid meteor shower has produced some of the greatest meteor storms in history. Meteors, or “shooting stars”, are…
The Milky WayAir Dates: October 24 & 29, 2014On these late October evenings, you may see a hazy band of light stretching from the southwestern horizon and…
Pre-Dawn Lunar EclipseThe second total lunar eclipse of 2014 will occur in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, October 8th. Nearly the entire eclipse will be…
Binary StarsNext time you see the Big Dipper out of the corner of your eye, take a look at the star in the middle of the handle. If you have decent…
Neptune"BORING!" said the 5-year-old of the little blue dot appearing through the telescope…Perhaps at first glance, but considering that Neptune, the 8th…
When you look at the night sky with the naked eye, everything that you see is in our Milky Way Galaxy.The farthest easily seen star is only a few thousand…
For this episode of Western Slope Skies from the Black Canyon Astronomical Society, we learn about the planet Jupiter, which can be seen shining bright in…