The national strategy addresses the alarming decline in honeybee populations. It calls for more bee habitat and more research into ways to protect bees from disease and pesticides.
The president interviews 18-year-old, Noah McQueen, who's participating in a White House mentoring program for young men of color. "It's hard to always make the right decision," McQueen tells Obama.
In unveiling the "It's On Us" campaign aimed at preventing attacks on college campuses, President Obama said such violence is "an affront to our basic humanity."