Willian Tedrow

  • NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: January 10, 2025
    Lisa Young
    Delta resident William Tedrow recently announced his candidacy for Colorado’s House District 54 for the 2026 election. The Republican is seeking to replace term-limited Rep. Matt Soper, who served the district since 2018.