I was standing at my desk looking out into the garden I share with neighbors when I saw an American robin come by and pick up an earthworm. This red…
Host Jill Spears & gardening gurus Lance Swigart & Lulu Volckhausen chat about spring in the garden. Skip calls in with a question about an evergreen bush…
Free Range Radio host Donna Littlefield talks with gardener extraordinaire Lance Swigart.
KVNF's "Guru of Gardening," Lance Swigart, keeps us informed about spring chores. He chats here with host Jill Spears
Free Range Radio host Donna Littlefield chats with gardener Lance Swigart. They discuss using a kelp spray to help plants & trees survive spring frosts,…
Free Range Radio occasional host Scramble Canton chats with KVNF's Gardening Guru Lance Swigart about early spring soil prep & planting .
Monday, March 10thKVNF host Donna Littlefield speaks with our regular gardening guru, Lance Swigart, about planting spring garlic & other early spring…
Monday, March 3rdKVNF Host Patrick Webb chats with Daphne Yannakakis of Zephyros Farm & Garden about spring chores.
Monday, Feb. 10th, 2014Guest host Steve Hoffman is joined by gardener Lance Swigart & his special guest, Aaron Heideman, for a conversation about…