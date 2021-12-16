© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Colorado Farm and Food Alliance launches incubator plots to encourage new farmers

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Kate Redmond
Published December 16, 2021 at 3:33 PM MST
IncuabtorDesign.jpg
Elizabeth Agee
/

Kate Redmond interviews Elizabeth Agee on small garden plots outside of Paonia that come with mentors and instruction from seasoned farmers.

Tags

Kate Redmondpermaculture
Kate Redmond
See stories by Kate Redmond
Related Content
  • CASA-Delta.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 6, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    A citizen's initiative petition is circulating in Paonia. Kate Redmond sat down with co-author Bill Brunner to learn more. Plus, the holiday season can be an especially difficult time of year for former foster youth. CASA of the 7th Judicial District will host an open house on December 14th at 1st Place on Palmer Street. The new facility, opening later this month, offers six fully furnished units of supportive housing for young people who are aging out of foster care.
  • dmea_solar.png
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 13, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Today, we hear part two of Gavin Dahl's interview with the new CEO of Delta Montrose Electric Association. Alyssa Clemsen Roberts talks about prioritizing renewable energy sources, the new Garnet Mesa Solar Array, and what’s next for Elevate broadband. Plus, Kate Redmond reports Delta County Commissioners made several decisions of note at their meeting last week.