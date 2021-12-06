© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 6, 2021

Published December 6, 2021 at 1:13 PM MST
CASA-Delta.jpg
Susan Welk Valdez
/
Delta Altrusa
1st Place on Palmer Street in Delta offers six fully furnished units of housing for young people aging out of foster care.
  • 2 more Cedaredge trustees resigned last week
  • Centennial Middle School & Montrose High School mascot transition committees meet
  • Right-wing activist Joe Oltmann calls for mass executions of politicians on his podcast
  • CASA of the 7th Judicial District will host an open house for 1st Place on Palmer Street in Delta, the new facility to support youth aging out of foster care, on December 14 from 2-6pm
  • Eric Galatas reports the holiday season can be difficult for former foster youth
  • KVNF's Kate Redmond talks to Bill Brunner about the new citizen's initiative petition circulating in Paonia he co-authored

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastCedaredgeCentennial Middle SchoolMontrose High SchoolMontrose County School DistrictCASAAltrusa1st Place on Palmer StreetDeltaFoster YouthPaoniaCitizen's InitiativeEric GalatasColorado News ConnectionKate Redmond
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
See stories by Kate Redmond
Related Content
  • KSUT-SJN-FortLewis-AnimasHa.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 3, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    The transition to clean energy could get assistance from federal legislation. As Kate Redmond reports, Colorado activists are grappling with what that could look like. Plus, Fort Lewis College in Durango has seen one of the largest increases in their freshman class in years. It's putting a strain on student housing at a time when the college also faces a shortage of workforce housing. KSUT’s Sarah Flower reports for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on affordable housing.