KVNF Regional Newscast: December 6, 2021
- 2 more Cedaredge trustees resigned last week
- Centennial Middle School & Montrose High School mascot transition committees meet
- Right-wing activist Joe Oltmann calls for mass executions of politicians on his podcast
- CASA of the 7th Judicial District will host an open house for 1st Place on Palmer Street in Delta, the new facility to support youth aging out of foster care, on December 14 from 2-6pm
- Eric Galatas reports the holiday season can be difficult for former foster youth
- KVNF's Kate Redmond talks to Bill Brunner about the new citizen's initiative petition circulating in Paonia he co-authored