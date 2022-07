Planning to visit Lake San Cristobal in Hinsdale County this summer? Laura Palmisano reports there are some new rules for the lake and other county-owned recreation sites. Boats will now undergo aquatic nuisance species inspections at the boat dock. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it will run the screenings daily from sunrise to sunset and will have a mobile decontamination unit on site if needed. Learn more here.

Listen • 1:24