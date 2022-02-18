© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Governor Jared Polis speaks to KVNF's Gavin Dahl about why he wants 4 more years

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Gavin Dahl
Published February 18, 2022 at 9:10 AM MST
Gov. Jared Polis poses for a selfie with health staffers at a mass vaccination clinic at the National Western Center in Denver on Feb. 6, 2021.
Gov. Jared Polis poses for a selfie with health staffers at a mass vaccination clinic at the National Western Center in Denver on Feb. 6, 2021.

As Governor Jared Polis kicks off his re-election campaign, he calls in to KVNF to speak with news director Gavin Dahl about crisis management, what he's learned during a very challenging first term, and what he hopes to accomplish if voters give him another four years to run Colorado.

NEWS Gov. Jared PolisJared Polis2022 ElectionColorado Governor's RaceCOVID-19WildfiresEducationClimate ChangeHealth CareColorado Rockies
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
