Governor Jared Polis speaks to KVNF's Gavin Dahl about why he wants 4 more years

As Governor Jared Polis kicks off his re-election campaign, he calls in to KVNF to speak with news director Gavin Dahl about crisis management, what he's learned during a very challenging first term, and what he hopes to accomplish if voters give him another four years to run Colorado.
