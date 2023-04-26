Delta library move could take several months; patrons asked to use Cedaredge library

KVNF’s Lisa Young recently spoke with Tracy Ihnot, Delta County Libraries Communications Coordinator, about the upcoming move for the Delta Library, changes for Delta patrons and what they can expect in the coming months.

Over the past year and a half, the City of Delta, Delta County and the Delta County Library District have worked on a plan to move the Delta Library branch from its current location in the historic Carnegie Library, near the county’s detention center, to the recently renovated City Market Building owned by the City of Delta. The old Carnegie Library, previously owned by the city, was sold to the county and will be used to house the administrative offices for the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and will also allow the county to expand its jail capacity.

Delta Library patrons are asked to use the Cedaredge Library during the move.