Agriculture and Mental Health

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published December 30, 2024 at 11:40 AM MST

KVNF's Lisa Young takes a look at mental health issues and programs aimed at helping our area farmers, ranchers and ag communities in this series. Each interview was featured on KVNF's Farm Friday and re-aired as part of KVNF's 2024 Salute to Agriculture.

The first segment features a program sponsored by Rocky Mountain Farmers Union followed by the F.E.W.E.R program produced by Colorado State University aimed at reducing suicide deaths among farmers and ranchers.

In the final segment on mental health among farmers, ranchers and the agricultural community highlights a conversation with Chad Reznicek, the Behavioral Health State Specialist for the Colorado AgrAbility Project under Colorado State University Office of Engagement and Extension.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
