Agriculture and Mental Health

KVNF's Lisa Young takes a look at mental health issues and programs aimed at helping our area farmers, ranchers and ag communities in this series. Each interview was featured on KVNF's Farm Friday and re-aired as part of KVNF's 2024 Salute to Agriculture.

The first segment features a program sponsored by Rocky Mountain Farmers Union followed by the F.E.W.E.R program produced by Colorado State University aimed at reducing suicide deaths among farmers and ranchers.

In the final segment on mental health among farmers, ranchers and the agricultural community highlights a conversation with Chad Reznicek, the Behavioral Health State Specialist for the Colorado AgrAbility Project under Colorado State University Office of Engagement and Extension.

