42 Annual Ridgway Rendezvous Arts Festival

Weehwaken’s 42th Annual two-day festival comes to Ridgway’s beautiful Hartwell Park every summer on the second weekend of August, showcasing juried fine arts and original crafts from over 100 talented vendors from across the country. Art demos, free craft activities, great food and libations and family-friendly live entertainment round out the offerings, making this one of the Western Slope’s most highly anticipated art shows of the season.

Go to www.ridgwayrendezvous.com for more information

This Event Helps Support Youth Arts

Weehawken Creative Arts is the coordinator and host of the Ridgway Rendezvous. The Rendezvous event helps fund youth programs and scholarships for the non-profit 501c3 organization. Each year, Weehawken offers hundreds of programs for youth and adults in Ouray County, & Montrose County.

Our event hosts a beer, wine, margarita and bloody mary tent near the entertainment stage on both days. There are also ample food and drink vendors on-site. You'll enjoy everything from crepes to tacos to sno-cones. Further, the festival is just steps away from some of the best restaurants in Western Colorado! From farm to table, to gourmet tacos, to the best breakfast you've ever had, to Thai, our little town has a surprising plethora of culinary fare!