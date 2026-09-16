Please sign up to be a volunteer at the 9th annual Love Your Gorge volunteer morning, organized by Ouray Ice Park and Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership on Saturday, October 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Our 2026 work plan in the park includes repairing and reinforcing stairs at the Kid’s Wall, picking up litter above and inside the gorge. Inside the gorge, often log moving and large metal removal is also necessary. We may pull plants from rock walls, requiring work on ropes, if advanced climbers are available. Plus, seeding the slope between Camp Bird Road and Box Canon Road is also planned, as part of an erosion control project funded by a non-point source grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Enjoy lunch donated by Ouray Grocery, giveaways donated by the organizers and sponsors, and an optional tour of the park!

Thank you to our event sponsors: City of Ouray and Alpine Bank! More sponsors coming soon. And special thanks to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for the grant that allows us to address erosion in the park.

Info & Signup: https://www.uncompahgrewatershed.org/love-your-gorge-volunteer-form/