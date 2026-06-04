An Evening of Conservation Storytelling—Our Lands, Our Future: The GORP Act & Common Waters

Join Western Slope Conservation Center for an evening of conservation storytelling on Thursday, June 18 at 7:00 PM featuring two short films: Our Lands, Our Future: The GORP Act, a short film on the Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection (GORP) Act, and Common Waters, a film on Colorado stream access. The event will take place at the Paradise Theatre in Paonia.

The films will be followed by a GORP Act Q&A panel featuring Tony Prendergast of Sunshine Beef, Mark Waltermire of Thistle Whistle Farm, Robbie LeValley, Delta County Administrator, and Hilary Henry, Senator Bennet’s Office. The GORP Act would permanently protect over 730,000 acres of public lands in Western Colorado, including oil and gas development restrictions on 120,000+ acres in Delta County.

This event is free to attend.

