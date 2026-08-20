Arts on Main presents a PhotoShop Workshop with Diane Stahly

PhotoShop Class and Workshop for Beginners!

September 2nd, 16th, 30th, October 7th & 21st from 2:30 to 3:30pm

Cost: $10 per class. Pay for 4 classes & get the last class FREE.

50% Discount to Arts on Main Members and Black Canyon Camera Club Members.

Week 1: Introduction to PhotoShop - Settings and Workspace. Importing

Week 2: Tools - Where they are, and what they do.

Week 3: Layers

Week 4: Special Effects - Replacing skies and backgrounds. Lighting. AI.

Week 5: Putting it all together: Exporting and printing.

Recommended:

Laptop with minimum 8K RAM. PhotoShop (Can purchase monthly.) Your photos to work with.