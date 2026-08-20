Arts on Main presents a PhotoShop Workshop with Diane Stahly
Arts on Main presents a PhotoShop Workshop with Diane Stahly
PhotoShop Class and Workshop for Beginners!
September 2nd, 16th, 30th, October 7th & 21st from 2:30 to 3:30pm
Cost: $10 per class. Pay for 4 classes & get the last class FREE.
50% Discount to Arts on Main Members and Black Canyon Camera Club Members.
Week 1: Introduction to PhotoShop - Settings and Workspace. Importing
Week 2: Tools - Where they are, and what they do.
Week 3: Layers
Week 4: Special Effects - Replacing skies and backgrounds. Lighting. AI.
Week 5: Putting it all together: Exporting and printing.
Recommended:
Laptop with minimum 8K RAM. PhotoShop (Can purchase monthly.) Your photos to work with.
Arts On Main Community Gallery & Arts Center
$10-40
Every 2 weeks through Oct 21, 2026.
Wednesday: 02:30 PM - 04:00 PM
Wednesday: 02:30 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Arts On Main Delta
9703253253
artsonmaindelta@gmail.com
Arts On Main Community Gallery & Arts Center
301 Main StreetDelta, Colorado 81416
9703253253
artsonmaindelta@gmail.com