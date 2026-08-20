Arts on Main presents Believe, Promote & Sell with Susan Humphrey

Join us for Believe, Promote and Sell, an informative and inspiring evening designed to help artists confidently market themselves and their creative work. Discover practical tips for promoting your artistic talent, building your audience, and presenting your work with confidence.

Enjoy a lively and engaging presentation by Susan Humphrey, and leave with fresh ideas to help take your art to the next level. Whether you're just getting started or looking to grow your artistic career, this is an event you won't want to miss!

About Susan Humphrey:

I am a western Colorado native. I was raised on a ranch that bordered the Black Canyon National Park on the south rim. I am a photographer and paint digitally, also traditionally. I have fun and enjoy how I spend my time these days. I retired after 35 years in retail management. I am a college graduate with a degree in Food Nutrition, and a Minor in Interior Design.