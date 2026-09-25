Arts on Main presents Dr. Jill Holaday, PHD. with "History of Japanese Pop Art"

Arts on Main presents: An evening with Dr. Jill Holaday, PhD. and Japanese Pop Art History.

Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 7:00pm

Dr. Holaday teaches a broad range of art history courses. She is passionate about engaging students through lively discussions, interactive in-class activities, and thoughtful exploration of works of art within their historical and cultural contexts. Her scholarship focuses on the postwar German artists associated with Group Zero and the broader international network of artists with whom they collaborated. Her other research interests center primarily on modern and contemporary art, while her teaching encompasses a wide range of artistic traditions, periods, and cultures, including Japanese art and nineteenth-century art.

Dr. Holaday has taught art history for six years at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. She brings her enthusiasm for art, history, and cultural exchange into the classroom, encouraging students to explore art from diverse perspectives and to develop a deeper appreciation for the connections between art and the world around us. In her free time, she loves to hike around the area and take in the beauty of the Western Slope.