Arts On Main Presents Our 1st Annual Fine Art Street Festival

Please Join Us for Arts On Main's 1st Annual Fine Art Street Festival! We are hosting up to 28 booths, and we are still taking submissions for Artists and Sponsors. We are permitted to close off third street on Main in Delta, the Southwest corner of the intersection, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Join in on the fun in celebration of Delta's 4th of July festivities; Holiday Parade and Hot Air Balloon weekend...