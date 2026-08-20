Arts on Main presents Seeing Another Side (Special Exhibit)

Arts on Main proudly presents Seeing Another Side, a captivating exhibition celebrating contemporary and modern art that invites viewers to experience fresh perspectives and discover new ways of seeing the world.

Join us for the Grand Opening Reception at our monthly Open House Soiree on Thursday, August 20, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and enjoy an inspiring evening of exceptional artwork, conversation, and community.

Whether you're a longtime collector or simply curious about contemporary art, Seeing Another Side offers a thought-provoking journey through diverse artistic voices and creative expression. We look forward to welcoming you as we celebrate this exciting exhibition at Arts on Main.

This special show runs through September 30, 2026.