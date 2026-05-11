Biz-Buzz Monthly Networking Coffee

Join the North Fork Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday, June 1st from 8:30AM - 9:30AM for a relaxed and energizing morning of connection, conversation, and community.

Hosted by Lazy J in Crawford and sponsored by Region 10, this free event is open to everyone—business owners, professionals, creatives, and community members alike.

Come gather for:

✨ Meaningful networking

✨ Fun, welcoming conversation

✨ A chance to connect with local businesses

✨ And of course… great coffee ☕️

Whether you’re looking to grow your network, share what you do, or simply start your day with good people—this is the place to be. We’d love to see you there!