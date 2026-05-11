Biz-Buzz Monthly Networking Coffee
Biz-Buzz Monthly Networking Coffee
Join the North Fork Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday, June 1st from 8:30AM - 9:30AM for a relaxed and energizing morning of connection, conversation, and community.
Hosted by Lazy J in Crawford and sponsored by Region 10, this free event is open to everyone—business owners, professionals, creatives, and community members alike.
Come gather for:
✨ Meaningful networking
✨ Fun, welcoming conversation
✨ A chance to connect with local businesses
✨ And of course… great coffee ☕️
Whether you’re looking to grow your network, share what you do, or simply start your day with good people—this is the place to be. We’d love to see you there!
Lazy J's Coffee Shop in Crawford
08:30 AM - 09:30 AM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
North Fork Valley Chamber of Commerce
970-872-3226
nfvchamber@gmail.com