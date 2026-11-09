Brendan Forrest & Friends LIVE at The Livery in Norwood!

YOU PACKED THE HOUSE LAST YEAR, let's do it again!

Brendan Forrest is bringing acoustic ROOTS MUSIC back to The Livery for another evening celebrating Americana culture, intergenerational talent, and creative spirit of Colorado's West End! This year's event is bigger than last, featuring:

BRENDAN FORREST & FRIENDS

Fresh off winning the 2026 Telluride Blues Challenge, Brendan brings his original Americana, folk, and blues back home to Norwood after being on the road. And he's bringing in SEAN McFARLAND, a just-graduated from Berklee College of Music badass banjo player.

MOLLY AND THE STARFISH LOVERS

Coming all the way from Flagstaff, Arizona, with a lively mix of roots music, country swing, and plenty of energy!

JACOB LUKASZEWSKI

Norwood's own rising young guitarist takes center stage for a well-deserved spotlight on his growth and dedication to music. More than a guest appearance, this is a chance for our community to celebrate his hard work and inspire the next generation of young musicians across the West End.

PLUS local musicians, an Open Pick, special guests (upon sign up), and a celebration of the release of the EP "Songs from San Miguel, Vol. 2: Live at the Livery" —recorded right here in Norwood last year.

Come early for Happy Hour, enjoy a drink, catch up with your neighbors, and stick around for an unforgettable night of music. We'll even leave a little room for dancing!

TICKET link below, get 'em while you can!

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/norwoodparkandrecreationdistrick/2452679