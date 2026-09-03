Business Growth Collective

Starting this October, we’ll bring together a group of local entrepreneurs, business owners, and community leaders for a six-month experience designed to support and strengthen businesses at every stage. Through a series of interactive workshops, we’ll dive into topics requested by local business owners, covering key areas of business operations and growth. But this program is more than just a series of workshops!

Participants will also have access to mentors, valuable resources, and dedicated coworking time to help turn ideas into action and create a structured framework for greater business success.

Just as importantly, the Collective is an opportunity to connect with other local business owners, build meaningful relationships, expand your network, and discover new opportunities for collaboration.

We’re excited to create a space where local businesses can learn, grow, connect, and thrive—together!

Total Cost is $195

Classes will be held in person at locations throughout the North Fork Valley, as well as virtually. Classes will also be recorded for future viewing.

Why Should I Sign Up?

I want my business to grow!

I’m excited to expand my network

Accountability through structured programming and mentorship will help me accomplish my goals

I have specific goals I want to reach with my business or organization

I want to add sustainability & resilience to my business

I’m ready to take my business to the next level

I'm ready to take my role within a business to the next level

What Will I Get Out of This Program?

Deepened Learning on the following topics:

Overall Business Planning

Cash Flow/Pricing

Marketing

Management

Day to Day Tech Management Tools

Closing Collaboration and Future Planning with fellow cohort members

A direct line to our Business Growth Program Manager for questions. This access will connect me to coaching & expertise from the right people to help me with what I'm focusing on.

Access to our extensive list of mentors who are ready to help with all aspects of business operations

Weekly in person work sprints and open coworking time at our office in Paonia to ask questions and collaborate with other cohort members. These sessions will provide structure and accountability to accomplish tasks.

Our goal is to help connect business owners with the right people and resources to build confidence and efficiencies across your operation.