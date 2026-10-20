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Cedar Mesa Halloween 5K

Cedar Mesa Halloween 5K

The Cedar Mesa Community Club is sponsoring a 5K run/scenic walk on Halloween!

Come enjoy a scenic 5K loop and after party that includes: mummy burritos, tasty elixir, a very cool t-shirt and finisher medal!

Funds raised go toward scholarships for Cedaredge HS.

Cedar Mesa Community Club
30.00
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cedar Mesa Community Club
cedarmesaclub@gmail.com
www.cedarmesaclub.org
Cedar Mesa Community Club
15637 Peach Rd.
Cedaredge, Colorado 81413
cedarmesaclub@gmail.com
www.cedarmesaclub.org