Cedar Mesa Halloween 5K
Cedar Mesa Halloween 5K
The Cedar Mesa Community Club is sponsoring a 5K run/scenic walk on Halloween!
Come enjoy a scenic 5K loop and after party that includes: mummy burritos, tasty elixir, a very cool t-shirt and finisher medal!
Funds raised go toward scholarships for Cedaredge HS.
Cedar Mesa Community Club
30.00
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cedar Mesa Community Club
cedarmesaclub@gmail.com
Cedar Mesa Community Club
15637 Peach Rd.Cedaredge, Colorado 81413
cedarmesaclub@gmail.com