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Celebration of Life - Patti Kaech

Celebration of Life - Patti Kaech

KVNF Community Radio invites friends, neighbors, and all whose lives were touched by Patti Kaech to join in celebrating her life on Thursday, May 28th from 5 to 7 PM at Big B’s in the Orchard in Hotchkiss.

Patti was known for her warmth, kindness, radiant smile, and deep connection to community. This gathering will be an opportunity to share stories, honor her memory, and come together in love and remembrance.

Again, the Celebration of Life for Patti Kaech will take place Thursday, May 28th from 5 to 7 PM at Big B’s in the Orchard. Please feel free to bring a potluck dish to share.

Big B's Delicious Orchards
05:00 PM - 12:17 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Artist Group Info

johnstone.sara@gmail.com
Big B's Delicious Orchards
39126 CO-133
Paonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-1110
http://www.bigbs.com/