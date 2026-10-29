Delta County Libraries Foundation and the Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Center are partnering to bring the community a magical evening of frontier holiday traditions during Christmas at the Fort, immediately following the Parade of Lights in Delta.

Families are invited to step back in time and experience the warmth, wonder, and simple joys of a 19th-century Christmas celebration. Surrounded by the glow of lanterns and holiday lights, guests will enjoy an evening filled with festive activities, community spirit, and cherished seasonal traditions.

Visitors can stroll through a marketplace of holiday craft vendors, warm up with complimentary cookies and cider provided by Altrusa and gather around for frontier storytelling that captures the magic of the season.

The evening's festivities will also include:

Complimentary Cookies and Cider provided by Altrusa International of Delta

Storytelling for the whole family

Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides ($10 requested donation serves as a fundraiser supporting Delta County Libraries Foundation).

Ceremonial Lighting of the Christmas Tree

Photos with Santa

Community Sing-Along Christmas Carols

Music by Heaven When We are Home

Holiday Craft Vendors featuring unique gifts and seasonal treasures

Following the excitement of the Parade of Lights, attendees can gather at the fort to enjoy warm refreshments, festive music, handcrafted goods from local vendors, and treasured holiday traditions in a historic setting.

Whether you’re visiting with family, meeting friends, or creating a new holiday tradition, Christmas at the Fort offers something for everyone.