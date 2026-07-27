Citizens for a Healthy Community and Kids Pasta Project Dinner

Our goal is a thriving and resilient community for present and future generations.

Our mission is to protect the North Fork Valley and Delta County region from the impacts of oil and gas development while paving the path toward a clean, renewable, and resilient energy future.

The Bureau of Land Management’s Resource Management Plan Amendment for our area—along with current federal efforts to prevent communities like ours from having a voice in their future, sell out our public lands, and dismantle bedrock environmental laws and regulations—will determine the fate of the North Fork Valley and Grand Mesa watershed for decades to come.

CHC’s work helps ensure that our youth will have a safe, healthy, and habitable community in which to live.

Join us in honoring the hard work required to keep our air and water clean, our forests wild, and our spirits strong.

Let’s celebrate and support the protection of everything we treasure here. Make your reservations today!

Adult plates are $25, and plates for children under 12 are $15. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.

Please RSVP by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2026, using the QR code, visiting bit.ly/2026CHCKPP or emailing kppreservations@gmail.com