Clutter for a Cause Rummage Sale

Clutter for a Cause!

Saturday, August 1

The Lab, Cedaredge

Ready to clear out your closets and support local creativity at the same time?

Join us for a Community Rummage Sale benefiting The Lab and The B-sister's Project. Every dollar raised helps support our Saturday Open Craft Studio, making creativity more accessible to our community.

Want to sell your own treasures?

✨ Reserve a vendor table for just $20 and keep the proceeds from your sales while supporting the fundraiser.

Don't want to host a table?

📦 Donate the items you're ready to part with! We'll sell them on your behalf, and 100% of the proceeds from donated items will go toward funding our Open Craft Studio.

Whether you're hunting for hidden gems, downsizing, or simply looking for a fun Saturday outing, there's something for everyone.

💛 How you can help:

• Reserve a table for $20.

• Donate gently used items.

• Invite your friends.

• Come shop for bargains and support two organizations dedicated to building creativity and community.

Message us or stop by The Lab to reserve your table or arrange a donation.

970-823-0303

info@TheLabCedaredge.com

Let's turn clutter into creativity, one great find at a time!