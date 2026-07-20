Clutter for a Cause Rummage Sale
Clutter for a Cause Rummage Sale
Clutter for a Cause!
Saturday, August 1
The Lab, Cedaredge
Ready to clear out your closets and support local creativity at the same time?
Join us for a Community Rummage Sale benefiting The Lab and The B-sister's Project. Every dollar raised helps support our Saturday Open Craft Studio, making creativity more accessible to our community.
Want to sell your own treasures?
✨ Reserve a vendor table for just $20 and keep the proceeds from your sales while supporting the fundraiser.
Don't want to host a table?
📦 Donate the items you're ready to part with! We'll sell them on your behalf, and 100% of the proceeds from donated items will go toward funding our Open Craft Studio.
Whether you're hunting for hidden gems, downsizing, or simply looking for a fun Saturday outing, there's something for everyone.
💛 How you can help:
• Reserve a table for $20.
• Donate gently used items.
• Invite your friends.
• Come shop for bargains and support two organizations dedicated to building creativity and community.
Message us or stop by The Lab to reserve your table or arrange a donation.
970-823-0303
info@TheLabCedaredge.com
Let's turn clutter into creativity, one great find at a time!