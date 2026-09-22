CO150 Film Festival

Colorado 150 is a cinematic celebration of the place we call home. Told through the voices, visions, and vistas that have defined our past and continue to shape our future. Presented in Montrose through the generosity of the Mighty Arrow Foundation, with recognition directed to Valley Food Partnership. Check out more about the film festival here: https://colorado150film.com/

This event is free and open to the public.

Friday is co-hosted by The Association. The featured film is the documentary, American Southwest, https://theamericansouthwest.film/. The American Southwest is a family-friendly wildlife movie that takes viewers on an unforgettable journey down the mighty Colorado River. Narrated by Quannah Chasinghorse, the film beautifully showcases the region’s abundant wildlife, confronts the ecological impacts of dams and water overuse, and advocates for better management of the river. Made in association with Natives Outdoors, the movie incorporates an indigenous storyline and is told through the perspective of some of the Southwest’s most charming characters… such as industrious beavers, bugling bull elk, and soaring condors. Between its legendary landscapes and fascinating wildlife, The American Southwest aims to endear millions of people to better cherish, love, and conserve this unique region.

Saturday is co-hosted by Shelter Distilling. The featured film is the one and only True Grit, filmed in Colorado locations like Canon City, Gunnison, Placerville, Montrose, Ouray, and Ridgway. The murder of her father sends a teenage tomboy on a mission of 'justice', which involves avenging her father's death. She recruits a tough old marshal, 'Rooster' Cogburn because he has 'true grit', and a reputation of getting the job done.