Colorado Day Open House

In recognition of Colorado's 150th anniversary, Friends of Fort Uncompahgre will be putting on an open house at the Fort. Special thanks to the San Juan Weavers Guild who will be demonstrating 19th century spinning and weaving. Volunteer docents will meet the public and give historic interpetations. There will be things to see and do for all ages. Come support local histoy and the confluence of cultures represented by the history of Antoine Roubidouxs trading post in the heart of Ute country.