Comic Fest at Delta Library

POW! BAM!

Comic Fest is coming to the Delta County Libraries! Join us for a free celebration of comics, cosplay, movies, art, and pop culture. Enjoy engaging panel discussions: Making Movies in Colorado, The Basics Of Hand Stitching and Costume Pattern Making, and the 501st Legion. The 501st Legion, also known as "Vader's Fist", is a renowned group of volunteer cosplayers dedicated to creating and wearing screen-accurate costumes of characters from the Star Wars universe.

Browse creative vendors, show off your best look in costume contests for Kids/Adults/Groups, grab a bite from local food trucks, and immerse yourself in a day of fandom fun. Whether you're a lifelong comic fan or just curious, Comic Fest has something for everyone!

Seating for panelists will be limited. To reserve your spot to see a panelist, use the reservation link on the Delta County Libraries website, or call the Delta Library at 970-874-9630.