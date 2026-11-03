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Craig Childs’ Dark Night 2026: ON FIRE, A Night of Storytelling, Visual Media and Poetry

Craig Childs’ Dark Night 2026: ON FIRE, A Night of Storytelling, Visual Media and Poetry

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Doors at 6:30 PM || Event Starts at 7 PM || Seated Event

Reserved Section — $29 advance
Reserved seats may be selected from the seating chart and will be assigned to you after purchase. Your name will be placed on the chair(s) you purchase.

General Admission — $22 advance
GA seating is located behind the reserved section and is not assigned.

Author and storyteller Craig Childs brings his 2026 Dark Night show, ON FIRE, to The Sherbino this December.

CRAIG CHILDS has published more than a dozen critically acclaimed books, including Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau, The Secret Knowledge of Water, Atlas of a Lost World, and The Wild Dark: Finding the Night Sky in the Age of Light (Torrey House Press, May 2025).

He was awarded the 2026 John Burroughs Medal for distinguished nature writing. Childs is a contributing editor at Adventure Journal Quarterly, and his work has appeared in The Atlantic, The New York Times, and the Los Angeles Times.

Advance tickets are $22 GA / $29 Reserved. Ticket prices increase on the day of the show, if any tickets remain.

The Sherbino
Reserved Section — $29 advance Reserved seats may be selected from the seating chart and will be assigned to you after purchase. Your name will be placed on the chair(s) you purchase. General Admission — $22 advance GA seating is located behind the reserved section and is not assigned.
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

The Sherbino
9703180892
info@sherbino.org
https://sherbino.org/
The Sherbino
604 &amp; 610 Clinton Street
Ridgway, Colorado 81432
970.318.0892
info@sherbino.org
https://sherbino.org/