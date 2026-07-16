David Snider's Jamtastic Dance Party Concert Masquerade Ball
David Snider's Jamtastic Dance Party Concert Masquerade Ball
This is A Music Dance Party and Masquerade Ball!
The Band Features Chris Jacobson, Chris Goplerud David Snider and Michael Schmidt. Guest performances by Leona Davis and Willa Emmit.
Wonderful Dancing by Tabitha Teansky and Sarsa Elzbet.
Come hear and dance to music like you've never heard!
$50 prize for the best costume...come dance, drink, and party!
Sage Alley, Blue Sage Center for the Arts
$20-25
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
David Snider
914-715-5588
redinsevad@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
David Snider
redinsevad@yahoo.com
Sage Alley, Blue Sage Center for the Arts
228 Grand AvePaonia, Colorado 81428
9705277243
info@bluesage.org