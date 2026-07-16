David Snider's Jamtastic Dance Party Concert Masquerade Ball

This is A Music Dance Party and Masquerade Ball!

The Band Features Chris Jacobson, Chris Goplerud David Snider and Michael Schmidt. Guest performances by Leona Davis and Willa Emmit.

Wonderful Dancing by Tabitha Teansky and Sarsa Elzbet.

Come hear and dance to music like you've never heard!

$50 prize for the best costume...come dance, drink, and party!

