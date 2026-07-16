© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You can find more information about Packing a Go Bag and where to sign up for emergency alerts HERE.

David Snider's Jamtastic Dance Party Concert Masquerade Ball

David Snider's Jamtastic Dance Party Concert Masquerade Ball

This is A Music Dance Party and Masquerade Ball!

The Band Features Chris Jacobson, Chris Goplerud David Snider and Michael Schmidt. Guest performances by Leona Davis and Willa Emmit.
Wonderful Dancing by Tabitha Teansky and Sarsa Elzbet.

Come hear and dance to music like you've never heard!

$50 prize for the best costume...come dance, drink, and party!

Sage Alley, Blue Sage Center for the Arts
$20-25
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

David Snider
914-715-5588
redinsevad@yahoo.com
davidsnidermusic.com

Artist Group Info

David Snider
redinsevad@yahoo.com
davidsnidermusic.com
Sage Alley, Blue Sage Center for the Arts
228 Grand Ave
Paonia, Colorado 81428
9705277243
info@bluesage.org
https://bluesage.org/