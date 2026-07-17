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Enterprise Zone Tax Credit for Businesses Workshop

Enterprise Zone Tax Credit for Businesses Workshop

📣 ANNOUNCING OUR NEXT BUSINESS SERIES WORKSHOP!

Eligible for all Delta County businesses, this is a meaningful way to save money on your current expenditures.

💻 Do you need new equipment such as a computer?
🐮 Planning to acquire more livestock?
🧢 Hiring new employees?

All of these costs would give you tax credit with this designation! This workshop is taught by Delta County’s EZ administrator and she will guide you through the application process as well as the qualifying expenditure.

Creamery Arts Center
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Creamery Arts Center
165 W Bridge St
Hotchkiss, Colorado 81419
970-872-4848
information@creameryartscenter.org
http://www.creameryartscenter.org