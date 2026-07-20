Enterprise Zone Tax Credit for Non-Profits Workshop

👋 Calling all Delta County non-profit leaders! Make your organization even MORE appealing to donors!

In this workshop, you’ll learn the in’s and outs and get a jumpstart on applying for this meaningful state tax credit available to your donors when your org has the necessary designations. Get an understanding of what types of projects apply and how to benefit from them directly from your Delta County Enterprise Zone administrator.

Here are some examples of other non-profits that are already making use of the designation:

-ONE Delta County

-Delta Health Equipment & Operations

-Cedaredge Applefest

-Delta Egyptian Theater

-Delta Library Innovation Workspace

-HopeWest Workforce Development and Healthcare Operations

-Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center

💰 This is a powerful tool to add to your fundraising portfolio! Sign up today to save your spot. See less