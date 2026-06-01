"Essentials of Oil Painting" Day Workshop with Garris Flebbe

Please Join us for Guest Instructor and AoM Resident Artist, Garris Flebbe on Saturday, June 20th, 2026! A day workshop and clinic, we will be learning the "Essentials of Oil Painting." The fee is $75, sign-up by emailing us at artsonmaindelta@gmail.com or message us here.

This class will especially benefit beginners but will also be beneficial as a review for more advanced students. If time permits, students may bring work from outside class for a friendly critique. There may be a critique for in classwork as well.

Stay tuned for details to come and please visit our website's Blog entry for more info and about Garris Flebbe here: https://artsonmain.net/blog-%26-events/f/oil-painting-with-garris-flebbe