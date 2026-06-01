"Essentials of Oil Painting" Day Workshop with Garris Flebbe
"Essentials of Oil Painting" Day Workshop with Garris Flebbe
Please Join us for Guest Instructor and AoM Resident Artist, Garris Flebbe on Saturday, June 20th, 2026! A day workshop and clinic, we will be learning the "Essentials of Oil Painting." The fee is $75, sign-up by emailing us at artsonmaindelta@gmail.com or message us here.
This class will especially benefit beginners but will also be beneficial as a review for more advanced students. If time permits, students may bring work from outside class for a friendly critique. There may be a critique for in classwork as well.
Stay tuned for details to come and please visit our website's Blog entry for more info and about Garris Flebbe here: https://artsonmain.net/blog-%26-events/f/oil-painting-with-garris-flebbe
Arts On Main Community Gallery & Arts Center
$75
09:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Arts On Main Delta
9703253253
artsonmaindelta@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Garris Flebbe
garrisf@yahoo.com
Arts On Main Community Gallery & Arts Center
301 Main StreetDelta, Colorado 81416
9703253253
artsonmaindelta@gmail.com