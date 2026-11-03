December 5 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Details Via Weehawken

A Ouray County Holiday Tradition!

Family Gingerbread House Decorating

Saturday, 10:00am-Noon (all ages!)

Sherbino Ridgway

$20 per gingerbread house

Get cozy and join us for our annual gingerbread house decorating event! Picture buckets of candy, oodles of frosting, sticky fingers, heaps of smiles, and a kajillion sugar-coated photo ops. Bring your favorite grown-up(s) to decorate your very own sweet gingerbread house. After check-in, you’ll find fully assembled houses ready for the magic of your imagination and decoration. Browse tables filled with candy and goodies to embellish your creations with plenty of frosting, then take your house home to enjoy during the holiday season.

Please sign up in advance to secure your gingerbread house! Walk-ins are welcome until we reach capacity. Doors open at 10 AM.