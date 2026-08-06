Faultless 5th Annual Free Teen Silent Disco + Laser Light Show

This FREE teen ( ages 13-18yrs old) experience is a way for Faultless to educate on consent, support & resources for survivors all while having a night of dancing, games & big epic prizes.

What to expect -

-Silent Disco ( 3 DJ's)

-Laser light show

- EPIC PRIZES ( boom speaker, headphones, target, starbucks gift cards

-600 sq ft glow cube with consent bingo going on!

- Glow in the dark tattoos, glow sticks

- Plus our newest game "Consent is right" ( think Price is right)