Faultless 5th Annual Free Teen Silent Disco + Laser Light Show
Faultless 5th Annual Free Teen Silent Disco + Laser Light Show
This FREE teen ( ages 13-18yrs old) experience is a way for Faultless to educate on consent, support & resources for survivors all while having a night of dancing, games & big epic prizes.
What to expect -
-Silent Disco ( 3 DJ's)
-Laser light show
- EPIC PRIZES ( boom speaker, headphones, target, starbucks gift cards
-600 sq ft glow cube with consent bingo going on!
- Glow in the dark tattoos, glow sticks
- Plus our newest game "Consent is right" ( think Price is right)
Montrose Recreation District Field House
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Faultless Inc
9707080721
faultlessnicole@gmail.com
Montrose Recreation District Field House
25 Colorado AveMontrose, Colorado 81401