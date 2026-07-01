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Film Screening: Without Rest Without Shade

Film Screening: Without Rest Without Shade

The Hispanic Affairs Project and Valley Food Partnership, in partnership with Working Films, invite the community to a free screening of Without Shade Without Rest, a new documentary film.

The film looks at the fight to win heat protection for outdoor workers in Florida in the wake of the hottest year on record, following two frontline organizations, the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and WeCount!, as they work to secure lasting protections for Florida’s outdoor laborers.

The screening will take place on Tuesday, July 28th, at 6:30 pm at the Hispanic Affairs Project, 504 N 1st Street in Montrose.

Hispanic Affairs Project
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Hispanic Affairs Project
970-249-4115
info@hapgj.org
hapgj.org

Artist Group Info

karen@hapgj.org
Hispanic Affairs Project
504 N 1st
Montrose, Colorado 81401
9707659095
chapmanjanet@yahoo.com