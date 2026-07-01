Film Screening: Without Rest Without Shade

The Hispanic Affairs Project and Valley Food Partnership, in partnership with Working Films, invite the community to a free screening of Without Shade Without Rest, a new documentary film.

The film looks at the fight to win heat protection for outdoor workers in Florida in the wake of the hottest year on record, following two frontline organizations, the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and WeCount!, as they work to secure lasting protections for Florida’s outdoor laborers.

The screening will take place on Tuesday, July 28th, at 6:30 pm at the Hispanic Affairs Project, 504 N 1st Street in Montrose.