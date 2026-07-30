First Friday Art Opening August 7th at Ridgway Space to Create Gallery

‘Roots & Rhythms’ Extended at Space to Create Gallery

RIDGWAY, CO —

Seeking a quiet sanctuary from daily stress? Roots & Rhythms, a free exhibition featuring abstract paintings by Julia Reid and wood sculptures by Ethan Wortis, has been extended through August 31 at the Space to Create Gallery, 675 Clinton St.

The showcase explores movement, memory, and the natural world through Reid's

emotional, layered color landscapes and Wortis' graceful, flowing wood sculptures.

Visit the Gallery

• Location: 675 Clinton St., Ridgway, CO

• Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. (or by appointment)

• Reception: First Friday Art Walk on August 7, 5:00–8:00 p.m.

Call for Artists: The commission-free gallery is accepting applications for future

exhibitions.

Contact manager Maria Schaeffer at spacetocreate@assetliving.com or

970-488-3887.