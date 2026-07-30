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First Friday Art Opening August 7th at Ridgway Space to Create Gallery

First Friday Art Opening August 7th at Ridgway Space to Create Gallery

‘Roots & Rhythms’ Extended at Space to Create Gallery
RIDGWAY, CO —

Seeking a quiet sanctuary from daily stress? Roots & Rhythms, a free exhibition featuring abstract paintings by Julia Reid and wood sculptures by Ethan Wortis, has been extended through August 31 at the Space to Create Gallery, 675 Clinton St.

The showcase explores movement, memory, and the natural world through Reid's
emotional, layered color landscapes and Wortis' graceful, flowing wood sculptures.

Visit the Gallery
• Location: 675 Clinton St., Ridgway, CO
• Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. (or by appointment)
• Reception: First Friday Art Walk on August 7, 5:00–8:00 p.m.

Call for Artists: The commission-free gallery is accepting applications for future
exhibitions.
Contact manager Maria Schaeffer at spacetocreate@assetliving.com or
970-488-3887.

Ridgway Space to Create Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Ridgway Fuse Creative District
970 814-5275
twick@town.ridgway.co.us
www.ridgwayfuse.org

Artist Group Info

Julia Reid and Ethan Wortis
jreid2011@gmail.com
www.juliareidart.com and www.sculpinwood.com
Ridgway Space to Create Gallery
675 Clinton Street
Ridgway , Colorado 81401
970 488-3887
spacetocreate@assetliving.com
www.ridgwayfuse.org