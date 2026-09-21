First Friday Opening Reception: Michelle Montague

October 2 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

CONTAINMENT ~ An Exhibition by Michelle Montague at the Sherbino’s 610 Arts Collective gallery

On display September 29 – October 30, 2026

Artist Reception: Friday, October 2 | 5:00–7:00 PM | Free!

610 Arts Collective presents CONTAINMENT, a new exhibition by Ridgway artist Michelle Montague.

In this body of work, Montague places her signature clay figures within mixed-media box assemblages, creating intimate environments that hold both personal emotion and cultural tension. Begun in the aftermath of the 2024 election, the series reflects her response to current events, balancing anxiety, vulnerability, and frustration with an enduring hope for change.

Using wooden crates, found objects, and sculpted human forms, Montague builds layered scenes that invite viewers to look closely and question their first impressions. The boxes serve as both practical display structures and symbolic containers—framing each narrative while intensifying the sense of confinement, exposure, and emotional pressure within the work.

Montague’s sculptural practice has long explored perspective and the human body. In CONTAINMENT, nude figures become vessels for vulnerability and connection, revealing the complicated ways we relate to one another, to power, and to the environments we inhabit.