Focus on your swing, not your prostate.
Focus on your swing, not your prostate.
Focus on your swing, not your prostate.
Join MRH Urology Clinic's free Men's Health Month presentation on June 18 at The Bridges Golf & Country Club. Learn about enlarged prostate symptoms, bladder health, urinary incontinence, and advanced treatment options from Dr. Craig Peterson and Dr. Michael Tonzi.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Presentation begins at 5:00 p.m. Complimentary appetizers provided
The Bridges Golf & Country Club
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05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
The Bridges Golf & Country Club
2500 Bridges DrMontrose, Colorado 81401
970-765-0914
deanne@ourtownmatters.net