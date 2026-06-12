Focus on your swing, not your prostate.

Join MRH Urology Clinic's free Men's Health Month presentation on June 18 at The Bridges Golf & Country Club. Learn about enlarged prostate symptoms, bladder health, urinary incontinence, and advanced treatment options from Dr. Craig Peterson and Dr. Michael Tonzi.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Presentation begins at 5:00 p.m. Complimentary appetizers provided