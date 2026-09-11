Bring the whole family and step back in time for a full day of food, fun, and frontier tradition! The Fort Uncompahgre Campfire Cook Off takes place on Saturday, October 10th, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the historic Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Center in Delta, Colorado.

Whether you love to cook over an open flame or just love tasting authentic campfire cuisine, this event offers something for everyone! Show off your outdoor culinary skills or come out to taste and judge delicious dishes made on site. Contest categories cover both Open Skillet and Dutch Oven entrees and desserts. Gather around the fire and experience true Western Colorado heritage!

Event Highlights & Schedule

12:30 PM: Mandatory Cooks’ Meeting (All contestants must register and attend)

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Campfire Cooking, Tasting & Judging

Contest Categories:

Separate categories for Open Skillet and Dutch Oven Entrées and Desserts

Interactive Fun:

Opportunity to enter as a cook or attend as a taster and judge

Event Details

When:

Saturday, October 10, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Cooks’ meeting at 12:30 PM)

Where:

Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Center, 440 N Palmer St, Delta, CO 81416

Entry Fee:

$5 per entry/dish

Registration & Info:

Email dbarela223@gmail.com for registration and full event schedules.