Fort Uncompahgre Campfire Cook Off
Fort Uncompahgre Campfire Cook Off
Bring the whole family and step back in time for a full day of food, fun, and frontier tradition! The Fort Uncompahgre Campfire Cook Off takes place on Saturday, October 10th, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the historic Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Center in Delta, Colorado.
Whether you love to cook over an open flame or just love tasting authentic campfire cuisine, this event offers something for everyone! Show off your outdoor culinary skills or come out to taste and judge delicious dishes made on site. Contest categories cover both Open Skillet and Dutch Oven entrees and desserts. Gather around the fire and experience true Western Colorado heritage!
Event Highlights & Schedule
12:30 PM: Mandatory Cooks’ Meeting (All contestants must register and attend)
1:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Campfire Cooking, Tasting & Judging
Contest Categories:
Separate categories for Open Skillet and Dutch Oven Entrées and Desserts
Interactive Fun:
Opportunity to enter as a cook or attend as a taster and judge
Event Details
When:
Saturday, October 10, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Cooks’ meeting at 12:30 PM)
Where:
Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Center, 440 N Palmer St, Delta, CO 81416
Entry Fee:
$5 per entry/dish
Registration & Info:
Email dbarela223@gmail.com for registration and full event schedules.