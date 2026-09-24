FREE Grand Junction Home Show, April 2027
FREE Grand Junction Home Show, April 2027
FREE ADMISSION
The Grand Junction Home Show is taking place April 30 - May 2, 2027 at the Grand Junction Convention Center
Why YOU Will Love the Home Show-
• HUGE SAVINGS — Take advantage of exclusive show-only deals from trusted local experts!
• LIVE DEMOS — See demonstrations LIVE and discover new products in action!
• WIN PRIZES — Participate in exciting giveaways happening throughout the weekend!
• ONE STOP — Meet top contractors, designers, and remodelers all in one place!
Grand Junction Home Show | April 30 - May 2, 2027
Grand Junction Convention Center – 159 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Friday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pm
Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 800-201-4663
Grand Junction Convention Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 02, 2027.
Event Supported By
Nationwide Expos
800-201-4663
info@nationwideexpos.com
Grand Junction Convention Center
159 Main StreetGrand Junction, Colorado 81501
(970) 263-5700
info@grandjunctionevents.com