FREE Grand Junction Home Show, April 2027

FREE ADMISSION

The Grand Junction Home Show is taking place April 30 - May 2, 2027 at the Grand Junction Convention Center

Why YOU Will Love the Home Show-

• HUGE SAVINGS — Take advantage of exclusive show-only deals from trusted local experts!

• LIVE DEMOS — See demonstrations LIVE and discover new products in action!

• WIN PRIZES — Participate in exciting giveaways happening throughout the weekend!

• ONE STOP — Meet top contractors, designers, and remodelers all in one place!

Grand Junction Home Show | April 30 - May 2, 2027

Grand Junction Convention Center – 159 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Friday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pm

Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 800-201-4663