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FREE Grand Junction Home Show, April 2027

FREE Grand Junction Home Show, April 2027

FREE ADMISSION

The Grand Junction Home Show is taking place April 30 - May 2, 2027 at the Grand Junction Convention Center

Why YOU Will Love the Home Show-
• HUGE SAVINGS — Take advantage of exclusive show-only deals from trusted local experts!
• LIVE DEMOS — See demonstrations LIVE and discover new products in action!
• WIN PRIZES — Participate in exciting giveaways happening throughout the weekend!
• ONE STOP — Meet top contractors, designers, and remodelers all in one place!

Grand Junction Home Show | April 30 - May 2, 2027
Grand Junction Convention Center – 159 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Friday: 12:00pm – 6:00pm | Saturday: 10:00am – 5:00pm | Sunday: 11:00am – 4:00pm

Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at 800-201-4663

Grand Junction Convention Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 02, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nationwide Expos
800-201-4663
info@nationwideexpos.com
Grand Junction Convention Center
159 Main Street
Grand Junction, Colorado 81501
(970) 263-5700
info@grandjunctionevents.com
https://www.grandjunctionconventioncenter.com/events/western-colorado-native-american-market-days